Yo Yo Honey Singh, also known as Hirdesh Singh, is a well-known rapper who has achieved widespread fame for his unique blend of Punjabi and hip-hop music. A recent video went viral where the rapper was seen heaping praises on fellow rapper Imran Khan.

For the unversed, the Dutch-Pakistani singer first reached stardom in 2007 after the release of his first single “Ni Nachleh”. He is also well known for belting out songs like Bewafaa, Amplifier, Satisfya and many more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now an old video has resurfaced where Imran Khan is heard saying “I don’t know who Honey Singh is” after a reporter asked about the popular rapper. The video is now going viral days after another clip saw Honey Singh heaping praises on the Dutch-Pakistani singer.

Honey was heard saying, “This is the man who started everything. Ni Nachleh, 2007, that’s the thing. The man who started everything. We are together, watch the space.” Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh Fc™ (@yyhsmedia)

As soon as the video was shared on Instagram, several netizens thronged to the comment section. A user wrote “Imran only wanted to copy Eminem,” while another user wrote “Honey singh be like Ab bol bsdk 😂😂” A third user commented, “Now finally honey Singh is happy 😂😂to meet the greatest of all time Imran khaaaaannnn❤️❤️” Another user the commented, “Bro think he is Eminem.”

Meanwhile, Yo Yo Honey Singh made history as he took the stage for the first time in Europe, performing in front of a mesmerized crowd of 20,000 enthusiastic fans. The iconic event marked a groundbreaking moment in the world of Indian music, as Yo Yo Honey Singh became the very first Indian artist to captivate such a massive audience on European soil.

Must Read: Prakash Raj Gets Brutally Slammed For Mocking India’s Chandrayan Mission By ISRO Ahead Of Landing, Netizens Say: “You Have Stooped So Low…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News