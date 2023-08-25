Shah Rukh Khan, after a long break, has come with his back-to-back releases. After Pathaan, he will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Now, as we are awaiting for Jawan, the prevue clip made us even more excited. Many fans have come up with different theories regarding how the plot will turn out, and one of them suggested that Jawan will be the popular series Money Heist’s remake.

Now, the casting director of the movie, Mukesh Chhabra, has broken his silence about the same. Scroll ahead to get the scoop. For the unversed, the action-packed drama is to be released on September 7, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in and as a grey character after a long time in Jawan. The clips in the prevue of the movie hinted that there might be a resemblance to Money Heist. Now, in a conversation with journalist Faridoon Shahyar at ‘Art of Acting’ Conversation Tour in USA, when Mukesh Chhabra was asked about the same, the casting director directly turned it down and said, “Nahi. I think jitne logo ko guess karna hai karte rahiye. Jab Jawan bahar aayegi toh aapko pata chalega aapne dekha. Trailer ke baad mujhe itne messages aaye, but I didn’t disclose. I want you all to wait and see the magic.”

“Kyunki woh film aisi hai ki woh mere dil ke kareeb hai maine uspe kaam kia hai woh alag baat hai although I’m a Shah Rukh Khan fan, aapko realise hoga ki woh film kya hai,” Mukesh Chhabra further added.

When Faridoon pestered him again asking whether he was confirming Jawan is a Money Heist remake or not, relating to Tokyo and Nairobi’s narrative, the casting director firmly said ‘nahi hai’ and then laughed while saying, “Main aur kuch nahi batane wala hoon yeh aapko wait karke intezaar karna padega.”

Check out the full interview here, as shared on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram page:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, what are your thoughts about Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan? Are you excited? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Sunny Deol Turning Dabangg’s Chulbul Pandey & Salman Khan Mouthing Paaji’s “Balwant Rai Ke Kutton” Is The Cross-Over Everyone Needs, “Babbar Sher Sunny Paji & Bollywood Ka Tiger Salman”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News