Megastar and ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15 host Amitabh Bachchan has humorously shared how he works with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the movies.

It’s not every day that an SRK fan and an AB fan, both from the same family, get a chance to profess their love for their superstars on Indian television.

In episode eight of the quiz-based reality show, contestant Aparna Singh from Lucknow will stand out as she professes her admiration for the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ – Shah Rukh Khan to the OG Shahenshah – Amitabh Bachchan.

In an engaging banter with host Big B, the 28-year-old Aparna detailed her role of nurturing digital growth for small businesses, shedding light on the intricacies of data collection and advertising mechanics of social media platforms.

For the question of Rs 10,000, Aparna was asked: “Which of these movies starring Shah Rukh Khan is not directed by Karan Johar?” The options were: My Name Is Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Aparna chose the right answer which was ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.

She then revealed that she is a diehard fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

Amid these revelations, Aparna’s unwavering affection for the ‘Badshah of Romance’, Shah Rukh Khan, culminated in her heartfelt declaration: “Shah Rukh Ji mere bohot pasandida actor hain. He is my favourite actor.”

Big B said: “Why are you stretching the word favourite so much? Whenever I will meet him I will tell him about you. I will say Aparna was praising you on the set of KBC.”

“Jab woh smile karte hain toh unke dimples aate hai, aur fir hum sab bas aise flat ho jate hain,” said Aparna.

Aparna asks Big B: “Does his smile works on you too just like it works on us?”

The 80-year-old actor replied: “In whichever films I have worked with him, I have lied down and worked. Wo (SRK) haste rahte hain, ham gir jaate hain. He is a very capable artist. I will give your mobile number to him. But whether you will get a reply from him or not, that is not my responsibility.”

Aparna then said: “Ek tarfa pyaar ki kimat bahut strong hoti hai. This is SRK’s dialogue only.”

As delighted giggles filled the studio, Aparna’s mother playfully declared her admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, saying: “Sir, Aparna Shah Rukh ji ki fan hain aur hum aapke fan hai!”

Accepting this compliment graciously, Bachchan humorously acknowledged his dedicated fan base, which invited a roar of applause from everyone present on set.

Big B said: “Bahut bahut dhanywaad aapka.”

He further said to Aparna: “Aap kya samajhti hain, hamara koi fan nahi hai? Apki mataji hamari fan hain. Yeahh.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

