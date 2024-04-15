Even on its third weekend, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire keeps audiences interested. The film was as it is collecting quite well in its first two weeks, and even on Eid, when Bollywood biggies Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan arrived, it managed to bring in 2.10 crores, which was hardly any fall when compared to the day before when it had accumulated 2.30 crores.

This by itself was a clear indication of what would follow since the film was now playing on a reduced count of screens and shows and was especially impacted by premium formats like IMAX and 3D going to its Bollywood counterparts. While an impact was certainly made, it didn’t go out of the radar at all, and as the weekend progressed, it started coming back to its own all over again.

As a result, 8 crores* more came in over the weekend, and that has pushed the total to 87.30 crores*. In fact, in the days to come, the film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is bound to regain its share of screens and shows, which means that there will be a long run for the film to take. 100 crores was, in any case, certain for the film, and now the real fun would be to see how much more it adds to its total due to a vastly open run ahead.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

