Marilyn Monroe, considered Hollywood’s ultimate blonde bombshell, was more than just a silver screen icon. She was the face of a cultural shift, a symbol of sensuality during the 1950s and 1960s, and still today, a blueprint for beauty.

Even decades after her untimely passing in 1962, the world remains fascinated by her style, her allure, and now, thanks to a resurfaced interview, her rather unconventional eating habits.

A Protein-Packed Breakfast

A TikTok creator named Marisa recently shed light on Monroe’s surprising diet, sharing a glimpse into a 1952 interview where the starlet opened up about her daily meals. And let’s just say—it’s not exactly for the faint-hearted. “Marilyn Monroe‘s diet was very bizarre,” Marisa said at the start of the video.

The Seven Year Itch star’s morning started with a breakfast that would make most people cringe. Instead of the usual toast and coffee, she preferred something more peculiar—two raw eggs mixed into a cup of warm milk, stirred up in her hotel room.

While most would balk at the idea, Marilyn Monroe saw it as a practical, protein-packed meal. She downed it with a multivitamin while getting dressed for the day. “I doubt if any doctor could recommend a more nourishing breakfast for a working girl in a hurry,” Monroe said in the 1952 interview with Pageant Magazine.

Dinner: Simple, Lean & Home Cooked

As odd as Marilyn Monroe’s breakfast sounds, her dinner wasn’t much more extravagant. On the way home, she’d pick up a simple lean protein consisting of steak, lamb chops, or liver and broil it herself using an electric oven in her hotel room.

The late actress usually ate four or five raw carrots with her meat, saying: “I must be part rabbit, I never get bored with raw carrots.” But Monroe had a soft spot for indulgence before anyone thinks she survived on pure protein and veggies. Her guilty pleasure? A hot fudge sundae. Nearly every evening after drama class, she’d treat herself at a local ice cream parlor, a well-earned sweet escape from her otherwise spartan meals.

marilyn monroe her usual diet consisted of:

• raw eggs with milk

• steak, lamb chops, liver

• raw carrots

• fudge sundaes (before they got zogged) pic.twitter.com/htrGt4xzJj — ౨ৎ (@sknnylegend) September 3, 2024

A Diet Ahead of Marilyn Monroe’s Time

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about it. “Maybe the warm milk would cook the eggs?” one viewer suggested in the comments. Another wrote, “Marilyn’s diet was prescribed by an aesthetician.”

“There is a reason she looked luminous and glowed on screen. She had a bath and diet regimen and there was no deviation. No olives, etc, etc,” a third person shared, while a fourth person noted: “She was the first person to do protein shakes and keto.”

Love it or hate it, Marilyn Monroe’s eating habits were as unique as she was. And whether or not raw eggs are your thing, one thing’s for sure! There will never be another Marilyn Monroe.

