Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history has been an ongoing mystery for years. It’s almost like a script out of Hollywood consisting of A-list parties, supermodel romances, and an unspoken rule where his love interests never seemed to cross the threshold of 25. But then came Vittoria Ceretti, the Italian model who defied the pattern and made everyone ask: What changed?

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Pattern Too Strong To Ignore

The 50-year-old icon has long been known as Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor, with relationships that seemed to fizzle out just as his partners reached a quarter of a century. Don’t believe us? Well! Remember Bar Refaeli? Their romance ended in 2010, the year she turned 25. And Kelly Rohrbach? She turned 25 in 2015, and after that, their relationship didn’t survive the year. What about Nina Agdal? The pattern repeated in 2017 when she reached the infamous age limit.

Fans seemingly took notice of these before they started creating timelines, memes, and even graphs to track this oddly consistent dating history. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the Oscar-winning actor was spotted with Ceretti, who had already celebrated her 26th birthday. This time, there was no sudden split. Instead, their romance grew stronger. So, what made this relationship different?

Why Does Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti’s Relationship Work?

Insiders close to the couple revealed that Ceretti’s past might hold the answer. Unlike many of DiCaprio’s previous flames, she has already been married once (to Italian-American DJ Matteo Milleri) before she started dating the Titanic star. That experience, according to sources, has left her in no rush to walk down the aisle again. And that, in turn, has given their relationship the breathing room needed to thrive.

“With previous relationships, he felt a certain pressure to make it official with talk of marriage, but there is no rush to change what (he and Ceretti) have right now. She is the realest girlfriend he has ever had, and she makes him feel genuinely loved,” a DailyMail insider revealed to Radar Online. “You can see that they both appreciate what they have. (She) understands that his schedule can change, and she never shows any jealousy.”

Besides being independent, Ceretti isn’t too bothered about the fact that women constantly surround the Revenant star, whether it’s on a movie set or even just on a massive multi-million dollar yacht. The insider said: “He appreciates that so much, because it is important to him to have his own life alongside his life with Vittoria, who also has the space to concentrate on her own successful career. It just works, and friends believe she will be the one, because she isn’t pressuring him into marriage.”

Will Leonardo DiCaprio Ever Get Married?

The actor himself has remained elusive about marriage. In 2016, Leonardo DiCaprio told Parade magazine that it wasn’t something he could predict or plan; it would just happen when the time was right. But nearly a decade later, sources suggest his stance has shifted even further.

According to Page Six, he now “doesn’t see himself ever getting married” and “is happy with where things are at” with his longtime girlfriend. The source added, “Leo doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes.”

