Pixar has repeatedly given us stories that cater to young ones and adults alike. Many adults today have some intrinsic memory attached to a Pixar film they watched growing up. Despite the ebbs and flows in narration or production, Pixar continues to give us memorable movies year after year. The latest addition to this roster is Elio, an upcoming film about a young boy who ventures into space and befriends an alien.

Elio is a story about almost every young mind who is introduced to the possibility of a world outside of Earth. Elio, the 11-year-old protagonist, is highly obsessed with outer space and desperately wants to be abducted by aliens so that he can venture there.

He sends a signal to Communiverse, an interplanetary organization, and is beamed up on the ship. He is mistaken for Earth’s leader and has to navigate his life in space with that identity.

Elio’s aunt, Olga, tries to get him to be as active as other 11-year-olds his age. The adults around him are confused and grossly engaged in their work. The prospect of raising a preteen with questions of various ranges is a challenge for the adults around Elio.

The alien, also a young offspring, is named Glordon. Elio and Glordon begin to spend time together and befriend each other. As expected, the Earth is bound to have an alien invasion as the two unusual friends form an unlikely yet heartwarming bond.

As the movie progresses, Elio learns to get out of his overthinking spiral, which limits his potential as a young man. The ever-so-confused and scared young mind faces challenges that help him transform into a bright and strong individual.

Yonas Kibreab, Jameela Jamil, Brad Garrett, Zoe Saldaña, Remy Edgerly, and Shirley Henderson voice Elio’s characters. The movie is slated to release on June 20, 2025. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, production and release were delayed.

