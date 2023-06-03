American singer/songwriter Trey Songz has landed himself in hot waters as a woman accusing him of s*xual assault has launched a multi-million dollar complaint against him. The alleged incident took place at a pool party in a Connecticut casino. However, this is not the first time he has been accused of something vile like this; scroll below to get the deets.

Trey was born Tremaine Aldon Neverson, and his debut album was I Gotta Make It, but he is popularly known for the song ‘Bottoms Up” with music sensation Nicki Minaj. The singer has a long history of physical and s*xual assaults, including Hollywood actress Keke Palmer being put in a music video by him without her consent, allegedly using ‘s*xual intimidation’.

The woman going by the anonymous name Jane Doe has reportedly sued Trey Songz for s*xual assault for exposing her br*asts out of her bikini top without her consent, per TMZ. He allegedly did it at the party of Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz event, and there’s also a video of the same to prove her stand. He did it while chanting the phrase, “T*tty in the open”. As per TMZ, the documents state that “multiple defendants should have known about his ‘s*xual proclivities and are therefore responsible for failing to keep Trey under control during the event,” which apparently took place in 2013. The video has been shared on Twitter by an account called Glock Topickz, and you can see it here.

The attorneys representing the alleged victim claimed she was humiliated and left with long-term emotional damage, and it affected her so deeply that she had to leave her ‘promising career’ a few months later due to the embarrassment the Trey Songz event caused her. The woman and her lawyers sent a demand letter over the assault, and she is now seeking a total of $10 million to compensate for the damages, including the video of the incident caught on the camera. On the other hand, Trey’s attorney, Michael Freedman, slamming the accusations, said, “This is yet another example of decade-old allegations being repurposed into a federal case to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new lookback window. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”

Earlier this year, around February, another woman recognised as Jane Doe filed a $25 million lawsuit against Trey Songz for yet another s*xual assault and she, as per Rolling Stone, went after not just the musician, but his record label, manager Kevin Liles and 300 Entertainment as defendants, claiming the parties should be held responsible for the actions. She accused him of r*ping her at a house party in LA in 2016.

