The suspense of other Spider-Man (s) appearing in Tom Holland’s third solo MCU movie had the superhero fandom buzzing. While the actors tried each and everything to keep it a secret, somehow or the other, they split out the beans revealing the highly anticipated dream cameo. While everyone knows about Holland being incapable of hiding secrets, Andrew Garfield also joined the list.

Everyone remembers how the Oscar-nominated actor avoided the questions about him being in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As behind-the-scenes photos of Garfield’s web-slinger circulated on the internet, it became more difficult for the actor to hide it in front of tick tick boom director. We don’t know what exactly happened.

During the conversation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Tick Tick Boom director Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed how Andrew Garfield failed miserably to hide that he was actually part of the MCU threequel. The actor was shooting for his film the day photos were leaked, and between the shots, the director asked, “Andrew, are you in the new Spider-Man?”. The director later added the actor’s reaction, ‘What? Shut up! Shut up! Ha ha! Shut up!’ And I walked away thinking, ‘Oh, he’s in the new Spider-Man!’ And then when I saw him on your [Fallon] show, he was a total pro at denying it, but he had to get there.”

While it was hard not to reveal the word about his cameo, it was surely a delight to watch him alongside Tobey Maguire’s Spiderman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The superhero fandom has yet to accept that he will not appear again as Peter Parker, but we never know what Marvel Studios has planned for the actor.

With all that, his loyal fans still ask for a third Amazing Spider-Man movie as they even run campaigns over social media.

