The news of the Harry Potter movies getting a series remake has excited the audience in many ways. Right after the bomb dropped, fans started wondering if another popular franchise that hooked every teenager would return as a show yes. Yes, we’re talking about The Twilight Saga. Despite the viewers enjoying the drama, the cast was never very happy about the move. Robert Pattinson roasted his own vampire flick over and over again, and once, Anna Kendrick jumped on the wagon as well. Scroll on to learn more.

Rob played the century-old vampire, Edward, while Kristen Stewart played his mortal love, Bella. Anna played the role of Jessica, a teen who went to high school with Bella and Ed.

While talking to Vanity Fair once, Anna Kendrick revealed that she had a horrible time shooting The Twilight Saga. While she had lesser screen time in the second and later parts of the franchise, she did not enjoy the experience much. During the interview, the actress said that while she doubted she would land the role, the excitement of playing the character was short-lived.

Anna Kendrick said, “The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable. And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people, and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone.’”

The Alice, Darling actress added that she felt that she was bonded with the cast of Twilight for life. She said, “Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life. In the second movie, for whatever reason, the weather wasn’t quite as intense, and I think that’s sort of where we all got to know each other a little bit better.”

By the end, Anna got comfortable with the process and said, “All sort of blended into one at some point, because my whole job was to just go, like, ‘This family of very pale people who we never see eating. They’re really weird, right?’”

Well, we give it to Anna Kendrick for not mincing her words. For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

