One of the most shocking news for everyone across the globe in the past few months has to be Kylie Jenner falling for Timothée Chalamet, and it didn’t end there, but the two even began dating each other. The new couple in town let off many alarms together, and the buzz only intensified to reach the most remote corners of the world. While everyone has been curious to see where this relationship is going, it seems like it is running with its shoes on. Chalamet has now apparently met Mommy Jenner already, and she and the family has approved him.

For the unversed, the beauty girl and the Call Me By Your Name star have been in the headlines since spring 2023. The two first sparked rumours of coming close and enjoying fling with no intention of moving forward fast. The two were enjoying their pink days and Kylie found the actor to be a gentleman which gave her the idea of taking thinks ahead.

Now it seems like the two are eventually falling in love, and Kylie Jenner has made Timothée Chalamet meet her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner. The family has approved the Dune star and below is all you need to know about this interesting update.

“Kylie and Timothée have been spending much more time together and they’re growing much closer as the days go by,” a source told Us Weekly of the pair. “They both have incredibly busy schedules, they initially relied mostly on communicating through FaceTime, texting [and] etc since they couldn’t always make time to see each other.”

The source emphasized on the fact that their commitment to communication has helped solidify their bond. This has even given Kylie Jenner the motivation to make Timothée Chalamet meet her family.

“Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner]. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the source says. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

