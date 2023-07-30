Sunny Leone is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood, and there’s no denying that. The actress, who often courts controversies owing to her past, has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Despite being hailed for her acting chops and sizzling avatar in films, she has often attracted headlines for spitting fans about the industry and other things. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when she revealed how Indian living in America are much different than Indian living in India.

Recently, a Reddit user took to the platform to share Leone’s old interview where she had spoken at depth about Indian living in the West. Scroll down for details.

The Reddit post opens read, “Throughout her career in the adult industry, Sunny Leone dabbled in mainstream television, and eventually dropped p*** for good in 2011. Moving to India to pursue a career in Bollywood, she said she “knew nothing about young India,” and expected a less than warm reception. What she found shocked her.”

In an old interview, Sunny Leone once told India Times, “The Indians in America are completely different than the Indians here, they live in a bubble there, they have tied themselves to backward India, while India has moved forward but they are still somewhere back so many years. Because they are in such a foreign land, they are trying to hold on [to] the ideologies or cultural values, their religion, they are trying to hold on whatever they can, so they don’t lose it. I had gone through so many hate mails, so much negativity from the Indian community there at a very young age.”

While going through the comments section, to check netizens reaction, they seem to have mixed thoughts about it. While a section of social media users wrote in her support others slammed the actress for saying negative things about the nation.

A user wrote, “I 100% agree with what she said. Indians here are more narrow-minded than indians in India,” while another said, “That’s true; most of them are still stuck in the 90s, and the younger kids are too stuck-up and kind of cold towards Indians. They think that India is some kind of war zone where everyone is getting raped, starving, and poor, and every young guy wants to come to the US.”

“She’s a phenomenal woman and spitting facts from her own experience,” wrote another user in support of Sunny Leone.

A third netizen wrote, “This is so truee. A lot of the older, first gen immigrants are hella regressive. They are still stuck with the India/values of 70s/80s that most Indians (in India) don’t relate to anymore.”

While fourth one wrote, “Umm, agree to disagree. For me, coming to USA has opened my perspective so much. Also you can’t just make a blanket statement about a whole group of population in either geography.”

How many of you would agree with Sunny? Do let us know.

