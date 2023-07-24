Sunny Leone is a woman who has made millions of followers for being brutally honest, unapologetic, strong headed and sincerely hard working. From starting a career in the p*rn industry to making a mark in Bollywood she has come a long way. But what wins with Sunny is how she has been accomplishing respect and commanding it right after being shamed and trolled for her former adult career.

The actress was currently in a conversation with a leading media house where she spilled beans about her former career and owned it like a queen. She even addressed the issue of exploitation in the industry, which was claimed by another popular ex-p*rn star Mia Khalifa who claimed she has had the worst experience and had to face so much trouble making her mark in normal life.

When Sunny Leone was asked about the same in an interview with Mayank Shekhar for Mid-Day, she did not shy away from talking about her previous profession, In fact talking professionally, she had the utmost respect for the work she has done and the industry she worked in which might sound quite strange. However, Sunny had strong reasons to support her claims. Scroll down to learn more about how she describes her work experience in the p*rn industry and the takeaways. She also addressed Mia Khalifa’s ordeal in a polite way.

When asked if she had any traumatic or indecent experiences in the adult film industry, the actress confirmed in negative and revealed, “I worked with the best people. I have no horror stories. I read through every contract and corrected every single contract, so I was gaining something from it. I was in control of every single thing that I was doing. I do believe that in that industry there are different sides but from my perspective, I was in complete control. I saw it as a business. I saw it as a means to get to something else. It wasn’t free for all in my world. Everybody’s experiences are different, mine was totally different.”

For the unversed, Mia Khalifa in 2019 took to Twitter to share her traumatic experience of working in the p*rn industry. The former p*rn star tweeted, “People think I’m raking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was… scary.”

The number $12,000 is around 8.5 lakhs! Sunny was asked if she understood Mia Khalifa’s situation, and she said, “I don’t know how to say it nicely, but if you would have read your contract, you would not have been exploited because there are different things in a contract and you must read it.”

Sunny Leone has earned a respectable name in the film and television world in India. She hosts Splitsvilla, a reality show for MTV. She has even worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. Her film Kennedy helmed by Anurag Kashyap has premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2023. She has a Malayalam film, 2 Tamil films, and 2 Hindi films in her kitty currently.

