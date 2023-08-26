It was predicted in this column that Dream Girl 2 will take an opening in 9-10 crores range. Well, the film ended up doing slightly better as 10.67 crores came in. This is actually quite good since it’s practically the first comedy film to arrive in 2023 and no one knew how the genre would be accepted for theatrical viewing post pandemic. Thankfully films are working currently with several back to back successes in last three months. Now with Dream Girl 2 taking a very good start as well, one can well say that audiences are accepting all sorts of cinema.

For Ayushmann Khurrana, it is a shot in the arm since it was rather disappointing not just for him but even audiences as well as the industry in general that none of his movies could do good business post-pandemic. Prior to that, he had scored more than half a dozen consecutive successes with a hattrick of 100 Crore Club films as well (Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala). However, things have changed during the last three years. Thankfully, it will get better now as the Raaj Shaandilya-directed comedy is set to grow today and tomorrow.

A start like this has ensured that the first-week score for the Ekta Kapoor film Dream Girl 2 would be at least 50 crores. Post that, it has one more open week ahead of it before Jawan arrives, but for now, a lifetime of 75 crores is something that’s the bare minimum in the reach.

