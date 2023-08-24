SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has garnered global attention and become a source of immense pride for Telugu cinema. The film, which was released in 2022, bagged multiple awards around the globe. Several Hollywood celebrities had hailed the film.

The film that starred Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn struck a chord with the audience as it blends history, action, and emotions seamlessly. The grand scale of the film combined with the patriotic theme has resonated with audiences across borders, highlighting the universal appeal of the film.

Now more than a year later, RRR continues to bring pride to Indian cinema and Telugu cinema. As per an Indie Wire report, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus will be played in Netflix’s Paris Theater, which is the Biggest Dolby Atmos Cinema in Manhattan. The beloved single-screen cinema reopens on September 1 with the “Big and Loud” series, featuring “There Will Be Blood,” “RRR,” “Tree of Life,” “Speed Racer,” and “Heat.”

RRR delves into the uncharted narratives of two remarkable freedom fighters, portrayed by Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. This cinematic masterpiece embarks on a journey to unveil their intricate lives, the challenges they surmounted, and their courageous battles against the oppressive British rule.

SS Rajamouli‘s epic directorial masterpiece is still captivating audiences in Japanese theatres, although its momentum has slightly waned. The box office figures continue to pour in, propelling the film tantalizingly close to the monumental 1300 crore worldwide collection mark. Securely positioned at the third slot among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, RRR is in the midst of an enduring and remarkable theatrical journey.

Anticipating a year-long theatrical presence in Japan, RRR’s voyage towards the coveted 1300 crore milestone is a global endeavour. While its ongoing success in Japan is commendable, the film’s aspirations stretch beyond a single country. Talks of a China release have been circulating for some time, and if that exciting prospect materializes, the film’s march to surpass the 1300 crore milestone would be propelled with newfound vigour.

