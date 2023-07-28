Bro Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Samuthirakani, and ensemble.

Director: Samuthirakani

What’s Good: Pawan Kalyan’s swagger that translates so well on screen and how it compliments his character, is fun to watch.

What’s Bad: it is mostly a rehash and not something that you haven’t seen already.

Loo Break: there are numerous half-baked lazy songs; that’s your cue.

Watch or Not?: If you are a Pawan Kalyan fan, nothing can stop you. It’s a fan service and not even one that is shaped nicely.

Language: Telugu (with subtitles at selected theatres).

Available On: In Theatres Near You

Runtime: 134 Minutes

User Rating:

An arrogant man-child Markandeya (Sai Tej), dies in a road accident. God of time gives him a limited second chance at life, and now he has to fulfill his responsibilities before his time ends.

Bro Movie Review: Script Analysis

How much control do we have over our life? Is a question that cinema has been exploring for a while. The concept where a man stands on the boundary between the real world and the afterlife is something that has been fascinating people for at least a couple of decades now. India mostly has seen it in more commercial movies like God Tussi Great Ho and Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, The former was a remake of the Hollywood movie Bruce Almighty. Years later when Samuthirakani brought back the plot in his Tamil movie Vinodhaya Sitham, the reception was, as expected mixed.

Now with Bro, he remakes his Tamil story into Telugu and brings in a top star to drive his point home. With Trivikram Srinivas writing the Telugu version, they end up diluting their subject even more because now the responsibility to do a fan service arose the moment they cast Pawan Kalyan. The core of Bro is in the question about existence how one’s presence affects the world around him. It is a substantial question and one that can be explored pretty well. But the writer and the filmmaker here choose to rather focus on the casting coupe they have managed to pull off.

So now, more than a film about a potent subject, Bro is now a fan service that is filled with innumerable ‘King-like’ walking and sitting shots of Pawan Kalyan, and infinite references to his songs, movies, his political ideologies, and much more. This affects the movie in a massive way because he was introduced as the God Of Time with so much panache, but you have now associated him with Kalyan’s real self and the line has blurred. Post the first three references; he is now Pawan Kalyan and not the character you want me to see.

Add to this the urge to break into random weirdly composed and picturised songs every 10 minutes. Pawan Kalyan snapping is used as a device that controls the world, because he is Time, remember? But barring the 6-7 genuine snaps, he starts snapping randomly to break into dance numbers and one even brings in Urvashi Rautela, we deserved Thanos; he wasn’t wrong! The decoration that the makers lace Bro with kills its very essence and doesn’t let its subject breathe at all.

The last few scenes by the climax, where you meet the man in his most vulnerable moments, are good, but it is too late by then.

Bro Movie Review: Star Performance

Sai Dharam Tej is comfortable when it comes to being comical and kicking some goons, but the moment he has be emotional is when his ship begins to sink. He is a man-child who can sulk at anything and is also a control freak. Too rich for an AGM of a company. The character is written in broad strokes and with no realism to him.

Pawan Kalyan walks in with his swagger and owns it. But as said, he never becomes the character but remains his real self throughout. Priya Varrier gets nothing more than being a sister in love with a boy without her elder brother knowing and an emotional scene that concludes things.

Rest everyone is a one-tone part with not much as redemption.

Bro Movie Review: Direction, Music

Samuthirakani’s direction is haywire and completely all over the place. One can see his struggle to tell a story and also cater to the fans of Pawan Kalyan. This ends up creating a weird mix that doesn’t do either. His idea of introducing an entire platter of songs that have no connection to the movie and its story is the most bothering part of it all.

The music is exactly the kinds we want to skip except two numbers, and you already know which ones.

Bro Movie Review: The Last Word

Bro tries to tell a story and be at service to Pawan Kalyan’s fandom but does neither by the time it ends.

Bro Trailer

Bro releases on 28 July, 2023.

Share with us your experience of watching Bro.

