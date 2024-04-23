Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Collection (After 32 Days): Reaches 25 Crores, Manages To Make A Mark

In the season when films are just not working at the box office, and it’s a rather depressing season in theatres with empty houses all around, the performance of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar seems to be in the new light as it has at least managed to reach 25 crores total. Yes, this, too, is not the kind of total that actually augurs well with the content that it boasts of and the budget that it has been made. However, unlike many films that have faced huge losses, this one will at least manage to recover its costs through theatrical and other means.

The film hit the 25 crores mark on its fifth Monday and has now spent exactly a month in theatres. Though its nearly 3-hour length was being looked at as an impediment and its classy treatment seemed accessible only to the elite, the film has somehow managed to hang in there and do some sort of business in pockets, at least, especially in Maharashtra. The film actually deserved to break out beyond its regional appeal as well, but unfortunately, that didn’t quite happen. However, it will still be remembered as a film which at least tried.

For Randeep Hooda, this is one of his highest-grossers as a solo lead, and indications are that he will also be beginning work on the sequel to Laal Rang, another one of his much-appreciated films. Hopefully, it will have the right mix of commercial elements in there, which will allow it to reach a larger audience base.

