Nawazuddin Siddiqui is undeniably one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. Beyond his extensive filmography, he has carved a niche with powerful and unforgettable performances, earning immense respect and admiration. Fans are eagerly anticipating his next big-screen appearance, and recently, a source revealed details about his upcoming project, which involves an international shoot.

A source close to the production reveals, “After Raat Akeli Hai 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been juggling between projects and is now fully immersed in his next venture. He has begun an extensive 25-day shoot for his upcoming project in Thailand, adding to his packed schedule. His dedication to his craft remains unmatched, and fans can look forward to yet another power-packed performance.”

Nawazuddin has consistently impressed audiences with his versatility on screen. He has delivered some genuinely iconic roles and memorable characters, including Faizal Khan from Gangs of Wasseypur, Dashrath Manjhi from Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Jaideep Majmudar from Raees, and Ganesh Gaitonde from Sacred Games, to name just a few.

On the work front, Nawazuddin will be seen in Raat Akeli Hai 2, Noorani Chehra, and Sangeen.

