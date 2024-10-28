Hollywood’s Iron Man, aka Robert Downey Jr., earned his household name long before he became a crucial part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the iconic role of Iron Man/Tony Stark. Downey rose to stardom with his role in Sherlock Holmes. However, his struggles with addiction were the reason for his downfall. Not only did his addiction cost him his career, but his relationship with Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker was equally turmoiled. Despite their downs, the couple still managed to find joy together.

Downey and Parker met on the set of the 1984 film, Firstborn. The former couple quickly started dating and moved in within eight weeks of their relationship. The couple dated for a few years before they separated in 1991 due to Downey’s substance addiction issues. But that doesn’t mean that their relationship was always complicated. The pair had a fair share of fun in their relationship.

In a throwback interview with InStyle, the actress shared the fun part of her relationship with Iron Stark and revealed how he threw balloons at their neighbors when they lived together in LA. She admitted that their neighbors used to join them and retaliated by “spraying them with a garden hose.” At the time, Parker and Downey were the hottest couple in town, and even the Tropic Thunder star’s father approved of their relationship. However, things weren’t meant to be for them. After a few years, the couple began to have issues as Parker wanted Downey to get his shit together. Unfortunately, she made the difficult decision, and their relationship came to an in 1991, the primary reason being The Judge star’s addiction issues.

Downey struggled with addiction from a very young age. Although Parker did her best to help him in the dark period of his life and career and cared too much for him, things were not improving. Well, everything happens for good. Following this, Downey eventually got better and landed the role of Iron Man, giving life to the million-dollar franchise and becoming the face of it.

Downey is now married to film producer Susan Downey, while Parker is married to Matthew Broderick.

Follow Koimoi for more such Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Joker 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Finally Crosses The $200M Mark In Its 4th Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News