Leonardo DiCaprio has built an illustrious career by collaborating with some of Hollywood’s most respected and talented directors. His long-standing partnership with director Martin Scorsese has resulted in iconic films like The Departed and The Wolf of the Wall Street. While DiCaprio has also worked with Quentin Tarantino in films like Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and Christopher Nolan’s Inception, he has solidified his position as one of his generation’s most celebrated and bankable actors. But there were more.

The Titanic actor also collaborated with another giant director in the industry, Clint Eastwood, for the 2011 biopic J. Edgar. The movie featured the life of the first FBI director, J. Edgar Hoover. DiCaprio portrayed the character physically and emotionally, capturing Hoover’s personal and professional life. His passion for the film extended beyond his acting as he accepted a significantly lower paycheck, prioritizing the story and the character.

While DiCaprio has had his fair share of playing real-life characters in movies like Catch Me If You Can, The Aviator, and The Wolf of the Wall Street, J. Edgar was somewhat different for him. DiCaprio’s A-list position in the industry ensured that the star received substantial sums for his roles. Still, he once slashed his usual payday considerably for J. Edgar. The Revenant actor took only $2 million instead of $20 million for the film.

Reflecting on the selfless decision by DiCaprio, Eastwood once shared in a throwback interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “He could have made a lot of money just doing spectacle movies with all kinds of CGI. But he wants to vary his career as I’ve always looked to vary mine as a director.”

The director also praised DiCaprio’s passion for cinema and his desire to do memorable roles.

