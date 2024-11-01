Before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever even hit the drawing board, Marvel had a wild plan—two Black Panthers at once. Yep, Letitia Wright spilled the tea on the Empire Podcast, and it turns out the MCU almost had Shuri and Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa suiting up together, side by side, as co-Black Panthers. Imagine that dynamic duo running Wakanda like a power tag team straight out of the comics!

“Shuri was always gonna do it,” Wright shared, reminiscing about what could’ve been. Marvel had it all mapped out: the siblings would have shared the claws, the vibranium, and the burden of defending Wakanda in a post-Avengers: Endgame world. “It was gonna be done differently where her brother was gonna be alongside her,” Wright added, dropping the ultimate “what if.” Two Black Panthers. Twice the action, twice the emotional weight. But fate had other plans.

Following the heartbreaking loss of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel had to rewrite their script, making Wakanda Forever a touching tribute to T’Challa and his legacy. Wright, now the solo Black Panther, called the moment of putting on that iconic suit “bittersweet.” Imagine the emotional rollercoaster—filling her brother’s shoes, knowing it was always meant to be a shared journey. “I knew the responsibility, I knew the weight of it,” she said, “but it was just bittersweet, something I struggled with a lot.”

Still, Shuri stepped up in Wakanda Forever, bringing her twist to the Black Panther legacy. And Letitia Wright? She’s proud as hell. “As a black woman, being the first superhero that’s a black woman in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film to do those numbers, history’s being made as we sit here,” she noted, still processing the moment. It’s not just about the suit—it’s about opening doors for future Black female superheroes. “That door has just been opened for another black woman to go and do that,” she proudly claimed.

While we didn’t get to see the Shuri-T’Challa Panther tag team, Wakanda Forever gave us something as powerful—a bond between siblings that transcends even death. The post-credits scene, where Shuri discovers her nephew is named after T’Challa, hits all the feels. Their connection lives on, even if it’s not in the way Marvel originally intended.

And now? Shuri’s just getting started. Wright’s already rumored to bring her vibranium suit and Wakandan smarts into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. The future of Wakanda—and the

MCU—is in good hands. Sure, the original plan didn’t pan out, but Shuri’s Panther era’s about to be just as epic, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

