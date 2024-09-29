During a rapid-fire interview with YouTuber HugoDécrypte, Nolan was straightforward when asked about directing a superhero flick: “No,” he replied, making it clear he wants to steer through the roads of some other genre.

Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy began in 2005 with Batman Begins, featuring Christian Bale. It was followed by The Dark Knight (2008) and wrapped up with The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Bale himself opened up about a powerful connection to Nolan’s direction, asserting last year, “I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.'” This loyalty suggests that Bale would very much be ready to return to the Batman mantle if Nolan ever takes up another project.

Shifting gears from superheroes, Nolan has created a diverse filmography, from historical dramas (Dunkirk) to original sci-fi (Interstellar).

Downey Jr. himself had high praise for the film at its London premiere, declaring, “Just going to flat out say it: This is the best film I’ve ever been in. I cannot wait for you all to experience it.” He emphasized that Oppenheimer transcended expectations, likening it to the summer blockbusters of his youth—films that changed lives and defined an era. “This is what a summer blockbuster, when I was growing up, used to be,” he remarked, highlighting Nolan’s unique ability to craft compelling narratives.

Meanwhile, Murphy, who previously worked with Nolan on the Dark Knight series as the villain Scarecrow, expressed his excitement about taking on the role of Oppenheimer. “The day Nolan asked me to play Oppenheimer was one of the best days of my life,” he shared. Murphy’s enthusiasm for working with Nolan was palpable: “I’ll always turn up for Chris, no matter what the part is, but, secretly, it’s a dream to play a lead part.”

In the midst of these developments, Nolan made it clear that directing a television series or a Star Wars film was not in his future plans. He stated, “I would never make a television series,” and passed on the idea of joining the Star Wars universe. However, he did share optimism about continuing to make films, suggesting that his journey in cinema is far from over.

As Nolan moves forward with fresh projects, fans can eagerly anticipate what this visionary director will create next. Stay tuned, folks—Christopher Nolan might just drop another Super Bowl win in the film industry.

