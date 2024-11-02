Before Chris Evans suited up as Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger, the role of Cap could’ve had a very different face. The casting process for The First Avenger was stacked with a crazy range of actors who almost snagged the part.

In 2010, when Captain America: The First Avenger was being cast, the paycheck was a modest $300k, and the role came with a six-film deal—nothing compared to what Marvel stars command today. But oh, how things could have gone differently. Chris Evans was far from the only one-eyed for the role of skinny Steve, and before Marvel locked him in, some surprising names popped up on the shortlist.

Actors like Sam Worthington (Avatar) and Will Smith were discussed early on, though neither seriously pursued the role. A few other familiar faces, including Michael Cassidy, Scott Porter, Mike Vogel, and Patrick Flueger, were on Marvel’s radar too. But a surprising contender? Chase Crawford, who was riding high on Gossip Girl fame as Nate Archibald, was in the mix—until his Gossip Girl commitments blocked his shot at testing for Cap.

The list of potential Steves didn’t stop there. Tron star Garrett Hedlund was also a serious consideration, though it’s unclear if he even got to audition. Things got more offbeat with names like Channing Tatum and even comedian Dane Cook. Yes, that Dane Cook. At one point, even Joe and Kevin Jonas had their names tossed into the fan-casting rumor mill. Crazy, right?

But let’s talk about those who did audition. One of the most talked-about contenders? The Office star John Krasinski. He even got as far as putting on the suit for his audition! The second Krasinski saw Hemsworth walk by as Thor; he knew it was game over. He bowed out because he couldn’t shake the Jim Halpert vibes or compete with Hemsworth’s god-like physique.

Interestingly, Sebastian Stan—whom we now know as Bucky Barnes—was also in the running for Steve Rogers. Imagine that! Stan tested for Cap but ended up being cast as Cap’s best friend, Bucky, which turned out to be a perfect fit. His on-screen chemistry with Evans became iconic throughout the Captain America trilogy and the Avengers films.

Chris Pratt gave it a go, too, but as the goofy Andy Dwyer from Parks and Rec, Marvel didn’t seem like his vibe. But casting director Sarah Finn saw something special. While Pratt didn’t land Captain America, that audition got him noticed, paving the way for his role as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy—a pretty sweet outcome.

As for Chris Evans? He didn’t even have to audition. Director Joe Johnston had seen enough of Evans’ work and knew he was the Steve Rogers. Despite so many names circling the role, Evans nailed it without breaking a sweat.

So, while the Avengers we know and love could’ve looked way different, fate brought us the perfect team. And now, it’s impossible to imagine anyone else wielding that iconic shield.

