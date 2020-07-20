Actor Jitendra Kumar has shared a “basic” picture of himself on social media.

Jitendra took to his verified Instagram account, where he posted a picture of himself in a chequered shirt, yellow t-shirt and striped pants.

“Basic.. #throwback #checkerd,” he wrote alongside the image.

Recently, Jitendra shared that he was in a “Chaplin mood”.

He posted a picture of himself on Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen posing with a Charlie Chaplin portrait.

Jitendra, who is known for his work in projects like “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” and “Panchayat“, was recently seen in the digital film “Chaman Bahaar”, also featuring Ritika Badiani, Bhuvan Arora and Alam Khan.

Jitendra Kumar in June told IANS that the second season of his web-series “Panchayat” is “underway”.

