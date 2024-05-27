With the mega box office successes of the South releases, there is a lot of anticipation about new pan-India projects and the next big movie. KD: The Devil’s Warfield is generating much buzz because of its plotline and star-studded cast. The film stars Dhruva Sarja as the lead and marks Nora Fatehi’s Kannada debut. It also reunites Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty. The movie is all set to release on this date.

KVN Production’s highly anticipated film, “KD: The Devil’s Warfield,” is set to hit theatres in December 2024. The buzz surrounding this period action entertainer is already reaching a fever pitch. Based on actual events from 1970s Bangalore, the film has garnered significant attention, with the audio rights being sold for an impressive ₹17.70 crore.

As fans eagerly await the release, excitement is further fuelled by the announcement that the first song from the film will drop in August. This Pan-India project promises to be a cinematic spectacle featuring an ensemble cast that includes Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, and V Ravichandran.

The buzz around the movie is very high. It is expected to transport audiences back to the gritty and vibrant streets of 1970s Bangalore. The movie offers a thrilling narrative rooted in historical events. The film’s blend of action and period drama, coupled with its star-studded lineup, makes it one of the most awaited releases of the year.

KD: The Devil’s Warfield Plot

The movie’s plot goes as follows: Famous gangster Kaalidasa alias “KD” Alam. KD was a prisoner when he was released in the 1970s and launched a campaign of terror against other gangsters in Bangalore. Especially against Vishal Agnihotri, a more dangerous gangster who stands in Kaalidasa “KD” Alam’s way.

KVN Productions presents KD-The Devil, directed by Prem. The pan-India multilingual film will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

