Deadpool and Wolverine actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are promoting their upcoming film that is releasing in India on July 26 and recently the Marvel actor opened up about his favorite Indian actor whom he would love to work with!

In an interview, Ryan was asked about one actor with whom he would collaborate, and in an instant, he answered – Ranveer Singh. The Hollywood superstar also had his reasons to pick the Padmaavat actor as his favorite actor from India.

Talking about the same, Ryan Reynolds said, I don’t even know. I don’t know, but Ranveer Singh is amazing. He has even done the voice of Deadpool, but he is also very funny!”

Talking about Ranveer Singh’s fitness, Ryan told Hugh Jackman, “You think you are in shape? This guy makes you look like a cryptkeeper. He is awesome!” Hugh was surprised at Ryan Reynolds’ admiration for the Indian actor.

Reacting to the interview, a user wrote, “We got someone from Hollywood appreciating Ranveer Singh before GTA 6.” Another comment read, “Ranveer in Marvel would actually be cool. We would have an Indian representation as well as a badass-looking character. Dude can play a hero or a villain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel India (@marvel_india)

Interestingly, even much earlier, Ryan Reynolds, in an interview, admitted that Ranveer Singh would be an actor whose DM’s he would like to slide in. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh had dubbed for the Hindi version of Deadpool 2.

Imagine if Ryan Reynolds and Ranveer Singh collaborated on a film; what a mind-boggling moment that would be!

The anticipation for the action entertainer of the year, Deadpool and Wolverine, has skyrocketed, and the actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are leaving no stone unturned to add to the excitement. Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine releases on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Wolverine Hugh Jackman Picks Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma His Favorite Cricketer From The World Cup Winning Indian Team – Here’s Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News