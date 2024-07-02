Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's OG Tapu Raj Aandkat Channels His Inner Ranveer Singh For His Next Big Project!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television, where all the characters from the TV series are loved. One such character was Tapu, who was originally played by actor Raj Anadkat. Raj played Tapu for almost five years and over 1000 episodes before leaving the show.

Now, the TMKOC actor is all set with his next project, which might set a new benchmark in regional television. The actor will be seen on ‘United States of Gujarat,’ a new offering on Colors Gujarati that might bring a vibrant, delightful blend of tradition, modernity, and heartfelt storytelling.

The show features a stellar cast, including Raj Anadkat, Sana Sheikh, Ragini Shah, Siddharth Randheria, Apara Mehta, and Vandana Vithlani, among several others. Raj Anadkat (essaying the role of Keshav), is all set to make his Gujarati debut in this new show.

Talking about his new character, Raj Anadkat said that he drew inspiration from Ranveer Singh‘s character in Jayeshbhai Jordaar to bring his character Keshav to life on screen. As Keshav, who is very positive and flamboyant.

Raj revealed, “For my character, I took inspiration from Ranveer Singh’s character from Jayeshbhai Jordaar. When I first got the brief from the director, they just told me that my character is like Dwarka’s Ranveer Singh, a bindaas happy-go-lucky guy who helps everyone, and girls admire him. While shooting too, we kept adding fun elements to my character.”

‘United States of Gujarat’ navigates through a heartfelt journey of Kay (played by Sana Sheikh) to discover her roots and reunite with her mother Yamuna (played by Ami Trivedi) and Baa (played by Ragini Shah). Raj Anadkat‘s character, Keshav, adds to the dynamic as he forms a khatta-meetha connection with Kay, promising guaranteed entertainment for the audience.

‘United States of Gujarat’ will premiere on July 15 at 8:00 pm and thereafter airs every day only on Colors Gujarati.

