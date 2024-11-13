Suriya, is all set to make his strong comeback to the big screen after nearly two years. And it’s happening with his upcoming film Kanguva. The film is all set to release on November 14, and Kanguva has already generated significant buzz among fans. In an interview, he recently discussed potential collaborations for the Kanguva franchise. He also shared about the possibility of working with Kollywood actor Vikram.

At one of the Kanguva press conferences, Suriya addressed questions about a possible crossover with Vikram’s upcoming movie Thangalaan. When asked if there could be a crossover between Kanguva and Thangalaan, Suriya explained, “These films are set in very different periods. Kanguva took place thousands of years before the events in Thangalaan involved the British colonial period. Kanguva explores a pre-civilization era, making it a unique concept.”

Suriya also revealed plans for a sequel to Kanguva, as the filmmakers previously announced that the story would continue across two parts. He added, “We have Kanguva 2 lined up as well. Kanguva 1 will leave audiences with many questions and surprises in its climax, leading to the next chapter. I am very excited for Kanguva 2.”

Directed by Siva Kanguva, it features Suriya in dual roles, marking a significant return for him. Alongside Suriya, Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani also play prominent roles in making their Tamil film debuts. Reports suggest that Kanguva centers around a legendary warrior who lived in the 1600s and faced an untimely death due to some mysterious illness. K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati produced the movie.

This epic fantasy action drama will hit theaters on November 14. Fans eagerly await this unique story set in an ancient era, and the promise of Kanguva 2 only adds to the excitement.

