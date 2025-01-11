We’re just a few hours away from the release of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj. Though the advance booking started very late, the film has managed to set the stage for itself and is heading to close opening day pre-sales at around 10 crores. Going by such pre-sales and other factors, the film aims for a good start at the Indian box office on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

The upcoming Tollywood action thriller is directed by Bobby Kolli, marking the debut collaboration between him and Balayya. His previous directorial venture, Waltair Veerayya, which clashed with Balayya’s own Veera Simha Reddy, was a commercial winner and earned a solid sum at the box office. So, expectations are high from the duo’s first collaboration.

Though the song, Dabidi Dibidi, became a meme fest, the trailer and teaser of Daaku Maharaaj were well received by the viewers, and there’s some excitement around the film. Nandamuri Balakrishna is known for his over-the-top films, and this one, too, seems to be a complete action-packed masala entertainer. So, it will definitely be a treat for Balayya films.

Yes, Game Changer is running in theatres, but considering the pull of Balayya, Daaku Maharaaj is expected to secure a healthy screen count by the end of the day. While the bookings are in full swing, footfalls through over-the-counter ticket sales will also be good due to the film’s Sunday release. Even ticket rates are normal, thus attracting more family crowds.

Based on the aforementioned factors, Daaku Maharaaj aims to collect 17-20 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This gives the film a strong chance to be Balayya’s third-best opener by surpassing Bhagavanth Kesari’s 17 crores. However, it might fail to cross Akhanda’s 21.20 crores.

Top 3 openers of Nandamuri Balakrishna:

Veera Simha Reddy – 34 crores

Akhanda – 21.20 crores

Bhagavanth Kesari – 17 crores crores

