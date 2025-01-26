Raveena Tandon needs no introduction. She was one of the top heroines of the 90s who appeared in several movies opposite several heroes. The actress started her film journey with Salman Khan in 1991’s Patthar Ke Phool, but the actor once vowed never to work with Raveena, only to share the screen again in Andaz Apna Apna. The KGF Chapter 2 actress once shared an interesting story in an interview.

Patthar Ke Phool was an action film by Anant Balani starring Tandon opposite Khan. The movie also featured Vinod Mehra, Reema Lagoo, Kiran Kumar, and Manohar Singh in crucial roles. Raveena, the daughter of Ravi Tandon, has grown up in the industry and seen how things work in showbiz. Now, her daughter, Rasha Thadani, has made her debut with Azaad opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan. The film also features Ajay and Diana Penty. It is now running in theatres.

A few years back, Raveena Tandon, in an interview with Pinkvilla, revealed that Salman Khan once vowed never to work with her. She gave insight into her relationship with Salman when they were filming Patthar Ke Phool. She recalled, “We were like two kids in a class who just wanted to fight over everything.”

She explained, “I was 16 and a half, and Salman must have been 23. We were both brats. Salman and I are of the same nature-wise, we were almost brought up in the same house as Salim uncle and my dad used to work together. It was like we were continuing our fights from home.”

Raveena added, “We fought throughout the film and Salman said ‘I’m not going to work with her’, and then we did Andaz Apna Apna.”

Andaz Apna Apna came out in 1994 and has achieved cult status over the years. The action comedy film had an ensemble cast that included Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon reports that Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome to the Jungle are in the pipeline.

