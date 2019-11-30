Riteish Deshmukh Opens Up On His Excellent Variety Of Roles From Masti To Baaghi 3

Despite having some intense characters with films like Rann alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Lai Bhaari in Marathi and Ek Villain Riteish Deshmukh is known for his comical streak and films like Masti, Housefull and Great Grand Masti.

However, Riteish feels, how an actor is perceived and the kind of films one chooses to do is more a matter of opportunities and the kind of offers that come across to the actor.

In his recent interview with Hindustan Times, Riteish has said that despite many directors trying to play, the kind of roles that are being offered to him are changing now and he is getting to widen his canvas with films like Marjaavaan and Baaghi 3.

Further, the Dhamaal actor opened up about why is he not doing more films like Lai Bhaari and Naach saying, “It’s about opportunities and offers. I did Naach but it didn’t work, and I went two steps back. I did Rann with Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan), it didn’t work, and I again took two steps back. I did Ek Villain and it worked, so I took two steps ahead. So the opportunities for these films are crucial for you to get chances ahead to do more such films. Otherwise, I’m back to doing comedies, but I’m not saying that I’m unhappy about it.”

He further revealed, “Some makers are doing something different, while there are others who are making safe choices. That’s also okay. Within the limitation of choices, I’m glad that I am doing a Marjaavaan and then a Baaghi 3. I know I’m going to do a comedy then. I am in my space. I am happier now than I was as an actor say eight years ago when unfortunately the different type of films I did didn’t work.”

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh will next play the antagonist in Tiger Shroff’s successful action franchise Baaghi 3.

