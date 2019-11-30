Deepika Padukone To Unveil Party Collection From Her Own Closet, Mark The Date Girls!

After launching 3 successful edits where each time her collection was sold off in record time, Deepika Padukone is back with her latest edit! The actress is all set to unveil her party collection which is also handpicked from her own closet.

Comprising of a sequined jacket, Pants from her one of the look from famous chat show, a black jumpsuit and an orange gown with a metallic belt and much more, the collection will focus primarily on the party attires.

The collection will go online on the 2nd of December 2019 so mark your dates!

The actress is a pro at marrying comfort with style and has often spoken about her proclivity towards comfortable yet voguish clothes.

The Live Love Laugh Foundation by Deepika works in the area of mental health and helps fight the illness. The actress launched the closet for a cause so close to her heart and all proceeds from her Closet initiative are directed towards TLLLF.

The versatile actress is set to sparkle on the big screen with Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’, a film based on the life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan directorial ’83 where Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev. She turned producer for both her upcoming projects – ‘Chhapaak’ and ’83.