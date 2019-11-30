Frozen 2 Box Office Day 8: Enters The 2nd Week On A Good Note

Frozen 2 Box Office: Disney’s latest release Frozen 2 performed very well at the Indian Box Office as it released last week. The film outperformed Frozen‘s first instalment’s numbers in just 1 day as it earned 3.35 crores and then jumped excellently on Saturday & Sunday to give weekend numbers of 19.10 crores.

Though the film dropped on Monday in continued with steady collections till Thursday and put up a good first week total of 25.4 crores approx.

Now the film has started the second week on a high note as it collected better numbers on the second Friday compared to the previous day. The film earned 1.55 crores approx compared to 1.45 crores approx Thursday despite losing screens. The total business so far is 26.95 crores approx.

Frozen 2 is likely to show good jump again because the family audience and kids will return to cinemas today and tomorrow which will take the overall business above 30 crores mark. For an animation film like Frozen 2, this is a really good number at Indian Box Office. Below is the day-wise breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 3.35 crores

Day 2: 7.10 crores

Day 3: 8.65 crores

Day 4: 1.80 crores approx

Day 5: 1.60 crores approx

Day 6: 1.45 crores approx

Day 7: 1.45 crores approx

First Week Total: 25.4 crores

Day 8: 1.55 crores approx

Total: 26.95 crores approx

