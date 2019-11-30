Good Newwz: Two Stuntmen Get Injured During Rehearsals; Akshay Kumar Sends Air Ambulance!

Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani is being promoted in full force. Recently, the Khiladi along with Kiara was seen in Chandigarh for the launch of their latest song, Chandigarh Mein. However, things behind the scene turned serious went 2 stunt-man fell from a height of 10-12 feet while they were rehearsing mid-air stunts.

Bitoo & Hari Singh, the stuntmen under senior stunt director, Sham Kaushal’s team were working behind the scene in Chandigarh to ensure everything was working well. However, due to a malfunction, they both fell from a height and were hospitalized. When Akshay learned about the same, he sent an air ambulance to ensure they got the proper treatment.

Sham Kaushal, in a conversation with mid-day has revealed it all as, “I sent three members of my team for the rehearsal. It was important to check if the wire work was smooth and performing the stunt was a safe proposition. As part of the stunt, Bittoo and Hari Singh were attached to the winch machine and were performing [stunts mid-air]. But during the second round of rehearsals, the machine collapsed due to a technical malfunction and the boys had a freefall from a height of nearly 10-12 feet.”

Furthermore, regarding Akshay’s reaction, he shared, “Akshay paaji was at a shoot in Hyderabad, but was keeping a constant check on the boys. On Friday, he and Karan’s team arranged for an air ambulance so that Bittoo could be flown down to Mumbai. Now, he has been advised two months of bed rest.”

Well, Akshay has won hearts in the Industry for a reason. Previously, a similar thing happened during a reality show, and Akshay then too ran and rescued the concerned person.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!