Ashutosh Gowariker On Casting Sanjay Dutt In Panipat: “I Don’t Look At Success & Failure Through A Magnifying Glass”

Ashutosh Gowarikar is returning to his genre of expertise with the period war drama, Panipat featuring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in primary roles. While many have been skeptical about casting Sanjay Dutt for the film, director Gowariker has a strong comeback to all naysayers.

Speaking in his recent interview, Ashutosh has been quoted saying, “I don’t look at success and failure through a magnifying glass because my previous film has also not been so successful. I feel that’s success because I made the film that I wanted to achieve and for me getting that from an idea to the final screen defines success.”

He further went on to say to Spotboye in the same interview, “It’s about how you align yourself to the new part that you’re playing, the new film that you’re doing. Are you going to attack it with the same passion? That’s most important.”

While Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are venturing in this genre for the first time, we are more than excited to see Sanjay Dutt return as the menacing villain after mesmerizing us as Kancha Cheena in Agneepath!

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat is slated for a 6th December 2019 release. The film features an impressive cast of Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapuri and Monish Bahl in pivotal roles.

