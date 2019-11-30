Dabangg 3: “If People Scrutinise Everything Like This, How Will We Make Movies?,” Questions Hud Hud Song Choreographer

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is making all the right kind of noises. Right from its teaser to the songs, Salman is making sure that his fans are excited for the release of the film. But recently, the film received major backlash for its song Hud Hud. People were upset with the representation of sadhu in the background of the song.

The song Hud Hud shows some sadhus shake a leg with Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey. While Chulbul is seen doing some badass dance moves, the sadhus are shown playing a guitar and dancing with the megastar. Controversy arose after a section of social media objected to scenes in the film’s title song that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars. In a letter submitted to Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) Bengaluru office, the NGO wrote: “Request to cancel the Censor certificate to the forthcoming movie Dabang 3, which insults Hindu Dharma”.

Amidst the whole controversy, the choreographer of the song Hud Hud Shabina Khan brokers her silence on the controversy. She said, “The song features sadhus dancing with guitars. Now, these are not real sadhus! These are dancers in a sadhu get-up performing choreographed steps. We shot the song in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. There were a few sadhus who had just gathered to see the shoot. You can see them standing in the background in the song.”

Shabina said that there is nothing objectionable about the song. She added, “Actors have dressed up as sadhus and acted in Bollywood movies even in the past. We have seen Hema Malini teasing a sanyasi in the song Chal Sanyasi Mandir Mein from the Manoj Kumar starrer Sanyasi. Likewise, Mumtaz dressed as a sadhu was seen dancing opposite Rajesh Khanna in the song Gore Rang Pe from the film Roti.”

“I think there is nothing disrespectful in the choreography of the song Hud Hud Dabangg. If people scrutinise each and every move like this then how will we make movies?” the choreographer concluded.

Interestingly, the film has been a part of another controversy before as well. During the shooting of the film, the makers of Dabangg 3 were blamed for showing disrespect towards Lord Shiva. It started when pictures of a Shivling covered in wooden plank went viral on social media.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is slated to hit the theatres on December 20. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep in pivotal roles.

