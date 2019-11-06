Dabangg 3 Star Sonakshi Sinha Reveals That She Has Turned Down Films That Went On To Be Huge Success

Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg back in 2019 has an interesting line up for characters to her credit in films like Dabangg, Akira, Lootera, Mission Mangal and Khandaani Shafakhana, is back with her iconic character of Rajjo in Dabangg 3.

However, with such diversity of characters, Sonakshi Sinha is still hungry to expand her canvas of film genres and the kind of characters she plays. In her recent interview, Sonakshi has revealed that she wants to do more action films and even play a warrior princess maybe!

Speaking to Hindustan Times in the interview, Sonakshi has said, “Look at my four releases this year: Satya in Kalank, Baby in Khandani Shafakhana, or even my part in Mission Mangal, and now Rajjo in Dabangg 3. All these roles are drastically different from one another and I enjoy that. But there are a lot of things I haven’t done and would like to do. For example, a sports biopic, or play a warrior princess, or a royal character, I want to do an action film again. I’m sure it will come my way soon.”

While it is not new for actors in the show biz to loose out on films to their contemporaries due to various reasons, Sonakshi Sinha has no qualms accepting that she too has turned down films which later went on to be huge successes. “Yes it has happened a couple of times. But I’m someone who believes that whatever happens, happens for the best.”

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhu Deva and is slated for a release on the 20th December. The film also marks the debut of celebrated actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar.

