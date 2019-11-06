Yeh Saali Aashiqui Star Vardhan Puri Opens Up About The Tips Given To Him By Late Grandfather Amrish Puri

Late actor Amrish Puri’s grandson, Vardhan Puri is all set to make his big-screen debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui. While Amrish Puri was a celebrated actor, Vardhan says whatever he has learned about acting so far is because of his late grandfather. He also said he does not feel the pressure but believes it is his responsibility to take the legacy of his family ahead in the right way.

Speaking to the media at the film trailer launch, Vardhan said his grandfather’s tips to him are like Bible. The budding actor was quoted saying, “My grandfather gave me this tip. He said many actors, who come from a theatre background to films tend to forget the theatre preparation. And they start behaving in a starry manner, start partying and acquire attitude. They walk around with an entourage. My grandfather told me not to get into all this.”

Vardhan further said, “He said, ‘Do these things only as part of the profession but do not let these things become a part of your core. Let your core be that of a theatre actor. Always behave in the way that you are at your roots, which is that of a theatre actor. If you do that, the chances of failure are less’. That is what my grandfather told me and that is my Bible.”

On the professional front, Vardhan will make his debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui that hit the theatres on November 22, 2019. The romantic thriller, directed by Cherag Ruparel and produced by Jayantilal Gada, also marks the debut of Shivaleeka Oberoi, the films leading lady.

