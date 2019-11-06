Rubaru From Jamai 2.0: Ravi Dubey Turns Singer For Nia Sharma

While Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey starrer Jamai 2.0 is already a big deal, we just can not wait to witness the multifaceted actor, Ravi Dubey to yet again showcase his immense talent by donning the avatar of a producer along with a singer for a music video, Rubaru for his web series – Jamai 2.0 along with Nia Sharma.

For the first time ever, he has explored his talent and dwelled into melodious singing. The song is produced by his wife and his production house – Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd. This unexplored side of Ravi is defiantly unmissable. The teaser indeed looks breathtaking, we can’t keep calm to witness the whole magic with the video come alive on 11th November.

The teaser shared by the actor can see a very beautiful and picturesque background where both Ravi and lead actress Nia Sharma can be seen romancing. From the looks, of it, the song looks quite serene and we are sure you cannot wait to see the song that releases on November 11.

Tap the link to view the teaser –

Ravi expresses his excitement on social media and said, “This is a FIRST in so many ways…my FIRST web show, FIRST OST, our FIRST music video as producers and my FIRST song as a singer releases on 11th. #Rubaru”

Jamai 2.0’ is a romantic thriller web series and a digital sequel to the 2014 television serial ‘Jamai Raja’, which also featured the lead pair and Nia as Roshni Patel

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!