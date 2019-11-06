Coolie No. 1 Star Varun Dhawan Tries To Imitate How A Girl Walks & The Result Is Absolutely Hilarious

Varun Dhawan is all engrossed in the making of his ambitious remake of Coolie No 1. The actor reportedly is leaving no stone unturned to make the film look perfect. Recently he shared a video of him rehearsing for an interesting dance sequence where he is supposed to walk like a girl and it is here to make your day.

Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1 which is being directed by his father David Dhawan who had also helmed the original. Varun clearly doesn’t want to look like an amateur artist for which he is working hard to make things perfect.

In a video that he posted on Instagram, the actor can be seen practising the walk imitating a girl. He can be seen practising it with his choreographer and also confessing that it is not an easy task.

Supporting the video was the caption in which he wrote, “Yeh easy nahi hain try kar ke dekho bhai (sic).”

Catch the video right below:

Meanwhile, we also saw Varun sharing a picture from the sets of the film with Sara. Both were seen in their respective looks from the film. While they looked adorable, Varun wrote, “He’s a COOL ie bahut kaam karati hai yeh Sara Ra (sic).”

The two have been sharing many pictures from the sets and impressing their fans. Varun and Sara will be stepping in the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor who led the original back in 1995.

If reports are to be believed, the two will be recreating many iconic songs from the original including Tujhe Mirchi Lagi to. The film is set to hit the big screen in May next year.

