Neil Nitin Mukesh On Playing A Baddie In Bypass Road: “Glad I’ve Been Able To Carve A Niche”

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh may not have the glorious career he expected for himself, but he has certainly carved a niche for himself with characters in films like Wazir, Players and Saaho. And now, the son of singer Nitin Mukesh is gearing up for the release of his next, Bypass Road which will see him as a wheelchair-bound paraplegic.

Opening up about his choice of characters, which are majorly negative, Neil Nitin Mukesh has been quoted saying, “A film needs a protagonist just like an antagonist, the significance of both these characters is in equal proportions. Every hero needs a villain to look good on screen, that’s when I decided to play characters that were layered and diverse. Every hero is incomplete without an anti-hero. If it doesn’t give me an adrenaline thrill or makes me want to question my acting prowess, I wouldn’t do it. Having said that, I’m open to doing all kinds of films provided I get the right team backing the project.”

In the same interview to Mumbai Mirror, Neil Nitin Mukesh said, “I think I’ve done a pretty good job. Initially, people said I would probably not last too long because a singer’s grandson and son becoming an actor is a major question mark. I’m glad I’ve been able to carve a niche for myself, no matter how small it is. At least people know of my existence.”

Directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh, and backed by Miraj Film Creations, Bypass road features Adah Sharma and Shama Sikander, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gul Panag in pivotal roles.

