Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan LASHES Out At Sidharth Shukla For His Violent Tone!

Sidharth Shukla’s aggressive behaviour has now become the talk of the Town. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor has had a rift with almost every contestant, starting from Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra to his own friends Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh. The Bigg Boss 13 host has multiple times asked Sidharth to keep his voice in check, but this time he had to take a different route altogether!

In a promo video, recently unveiled by Colors’ official page, Salman Khan can be seen yelling at the top of his voice, giving the actor a taste of his own medicine. In fact, he enters the show through the TV on the stage without giving a countdown, and further bashes the housemates for never being on time. The video also showcases Shukla fighting with Vishal Aditya Singh over ‘pasta’.

Salman has previously warned Shukla a lot of times because of his aggressive behaviour, but clearly he had to take matters into his hand this time.

Check out the promo video below:



Meanwhile, the show is getting a 5-week extension owing to his chartbuster TRPs which are leaving behind all other shows on Television. An announcement will be made about the same in today’s episode.

Salman Khan is reportedly enjoying a whopping hike for hosting the extension weeks. Unconfirmed reports state he will be getting 8.5 crores per episode, which marks a hike of 2 crores from what he was earlier taking home. But the highlight is the total amount that the actor will be taking home, and it’s way more than our imagination!

The Bollywood superstar will be taking home over 200 crores for the entire season.

Bigg Boss 13 was originally set to conclude in January. Now, the show has been extended by another five weeks, and the finale will now be aired in February.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!