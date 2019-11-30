Is Akshay Kumar Helping Nupur Sanon Get Work In The Industry? Sis Kriti Sanon Is Setting The Records Straight

Kriti Sanon has established a name for herself in the industry with films like Housefull 4, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Lukka Chuppi to her credit. And now, her sister, Nupur Sanon has stepped in the show biz with a music video alongside Khiladi Akshay Kumar, titled Filhall.

Well, for the unversed the collaboration between Akshay and Kriti goes a long way right from Housefull 4 to her next release Laxxmi Bomb with Akshay. Ask her if the superstar has any contribution in giving her sister the big break with Filhaal, Kriti was quick to clear the air around the ongoing speculations.

Speaking to TOI, in her recent interviews, Kriti revealed that though Akshay Kumar is a good friend he has no role to play in getting Nupur work. In fact, her sister did not even know that her co-star would be the Baby actor.

Kriti said, “He is definitely a friend and such a humble person. It is a huge coincidence that my sister did a music video (Filhall) with him. Actually, she was in talks with the makers of the music video for something else when they suggested the idea of doing this music video. Nupur didn’t even know who her co-star would be. On the day she was called to sign on, they revealed that Akshay would be a part of it. Frankly, I am not someone who is born and brought up in the industry that I can pick up the phone and ask anyone to cast my sister. She will have to do it on her own merit just the way I did.”

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Mimi. A film that revolves around surrogacy and also features acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Backed by Maddock Films, Mimi is directed by Laxman Utekar.

