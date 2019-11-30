The upcoming psychological thriller starring Parineeti Chopra, “The Girl On The Train“, has got a release date. The film will hit the big screen on May 8 next year.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie “The Girl On The Train“, which is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name starring Emily Blunt.

Along with the release date, Parineeti also shared some stills from the film that will give you goosebumps. In one of the pictures that she shared, Parineeti can be seen heavily bruised and broken and yet beautiful. Her new look in the film is actually quite refreshing and we are sure that after seen Parinneti’s new stills from The Girl On The Train, her fans won’t be able to wait for the film to release.



The Bollywood version of The Girl On The Train also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles. Parineeti wrapped up shooting for the film a few months ago in London.

“So, I leave London after seven weeks, finishing ‘The Girl On The Train’. Words fail me. Feelings overwhelm me. This is a film that has for the first time stayed, with me after I’ve finished it,” the actress had said.

The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment.

Apart from The Girl On The Train, Parinneti Chopra will also be seen in Saina Nehwal biopic. The actress was roped in for the film after Shraddha Kapoor opted out of the biopic.

