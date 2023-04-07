Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta’s next film, a courtroom drama thriller, “Section 84”, in association with Jio Studios, stars the legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Joining the cast now is the powerhouse performer Nimrat Kaur.

Nimrat Kaur shares, “Embarking on one of the most challenging creative adventures of my life with the unsurpassable privilege of being immortalised on screen with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. So grateful to Ribhu Dasgupta for this incredible and riveting opportunity!!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, the makers of Section 84 also announced Diana Penty and Abhishek Banerjee in the key roles. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reliance Entertainment (@reliance.entertainment)

‘Section 84’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar. The film will star many bigwigs such as Nimrt Kaur, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Khan Was Once Asked About The Secret Behind Having A Faithful Hubby, Here’s What She Said Before Calling ‘Being Faithful’ The Most ‘Overrate’ Quality

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News