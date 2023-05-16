Here are the few biopics to look forward to in 2023, including Taali starring Sushmita Sen, Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress, Tarla starring Huma Qureshi. It’s the year of the women and good content for sure. Keep reading to know more about it!

Taali

When the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment in 2014, recognising the transgender community as a third gender, the story of transgender activist Gauri Sawant who had been at the forefront of this struggle for equality and dignity, came into the spotlight.

This was a compelling story that was waiting to be immortalised on the big screen and creative duo Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, ideated a cinematic version with none other than Sushmita Sen playing Gauri. Sen was so deeply immersed in the script which is written by Kshitji Patwardhan. that she studied the script for over six months and also worked on getting her Marathi accent and body language just right. Helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, ‘Taali’ by will soon release on an OTT platform.

Chakda Xpress

After displaying her sensational action chops in 2015’s ‘NH-10‘, Anushka Sharma will showcase her athleticism in another home production ‘Chakda Xpress.’ This is her first film after 2018’s ‘Zero’ and her second with director Prosit Roy after their collaboration, ‘Pari.’ It’s a biopic about a woman cricketer named Jhulan Goswami. The strong buzz suggests that Anushka has followed a punishing fitness schedule to step into the shoes of star cricketer Jhulan Goswami who rose from anonymity to become one of the fastest female bowlers of all time. She is today considered as one of the greatest bowlers to ever play the sport and it remains to be seen how Anushka will do justice to her brilliance. The biopic also stars Atul Sharma, Ahmareen Anjum, and Ravi Multani and is slated to release this year. It’s one of the highly anticipated biopics of this year.

Tarla

Before the era of the Master Chef franchise and celebrity YouTube chefs, there was Tarla Dalal, the ever-smiling Gujarati homemaker who turned her passion for cooking into an empire that spanned television shows and countless books focused on Indian vegetarian cuisine. This year, Huma Qureshi will retell the story of India’s first-ever home chef and will play the genial and brilliant Tarla Dalal. The shoot of the biopic has wrapped up and the first-look poster from the film has also been released. Huma supposedly shot for the film for 37 days at a stretch in Mumbai. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari, and directed by Piyush Gupta, ‘Tarla’ will hit the big screen this year.

