Advertisement

Ever since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aired, fans have been hooked on the show. All the actors of the show are much loved by fans and their pics on social media go viral in no time. Actress Priya Ahuja Rajda’s pictures too have gone viral on social media.

Priya plays the role of Rita reporter on TMKOC. She is now enjoying motherhood. The actress and her husband Malav Rajda welcomed their son Ardaas Rajda in 2019. Since then the actress has been regularly sharing photos of her little munchkin on social media.

Advertisement

Interestingly Priya Ahuja Rajda’s social media posts are quite different to her on-screen persona. The actress goes bold and sexy on her Instagram and her posts go viral on social media.

Take a look at some of Priya Ahuja Rajda pictures below:

Meanwhile, a picture from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going viral on social media. In the picture, Ghanashyam Nayak click pictures with two fans who could be seen posing alongside him. however, netizens could not help but notice how weak the actor looks.

Ghanshyam, who plays the role of Nattu Kaka in the hit sitcom, is seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama in the picture. It is quite evident from the picture that the senior actor has faced a massive hair fall amid cancer treatment. Many can even sense that he looks weak and one side of his face looks swollen. Take a look at the pictures below:

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Evicted, Shows Blood Scratches On Chest & Wrist; Divya Agarwal Breaks Down

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube