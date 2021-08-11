Advertisement
Dilip Joshi had a long and arduous journey to attain this popularity. He has also been part of films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Khiladi 420, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, and What’s Your Raashee? But he got his due with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Do you know how much he has earned now?
TMKOC is one of the longest-running sitcoms which established several actors’ careers in the industry. Joshi, who plays the role of Jhetalal Champaklal Gada, has garnered a lot of fame from the show. He is well known for his comic timing.
Advertisement
Dilip Joshi is an amazing actor and is capable of giving an extremely light moment to the viewers with his impeccable comic timing. He has appeared in other TV shows like Kya Baat Hai, Do Aur Do Paanch, Daal Mein Kala, Kora Kagaz, Hum Sab Baraati, C.I.D. Special Bureau, F.I.R, Agadam Bagadam Tigadam, Saheb Biwi Aur TV, etc.
Trending
As per networthdekho.com, the ace actor has earned 5 million dollars which are around Rs 37 crores. While there’s no official confirmation, the reported amount should only be taken as a pinch of salt.
Previously, several reports speculated about the rift between Dilip Joshi and his co-star Shailesh Lodha on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Reacting to the rumours Joshi revealed that the rumours are baseless and untrue. Talking to Times Of India, he said, “We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don’t even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well.”
He also said, “I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going.”
Must Read: Bigg Boss Highest Paid Salaries: 2 Crores For 3 Days Was Paid To Pamela Anderson, Check Out The Entire List!
Advertisement
Advertisement