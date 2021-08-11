Advertisement

Dilip Joshi had a long and arduous journey to attain this popularity. He has also been part of films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Khiladi 420, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, and What’s Your Raashee? But he got his due with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Do you know how much he has earned now?

TMKOC is one of the longest-running sitcoms which established several actors’ careers in the industry. Joshi, who plays the role of Jhetalal Champaklal Gada, has garnered a lot of fame from the show. He is well known for his comic timing.

Dilip Joshi is an amazing actor and is capable of giving an extremely light moment to the viewers with his impeccable comic timing. He has appeared in other TV shows like Kya Baat Hai, Do Aur Do Paanch, Daal Mein Kala, Kora Kagaz, Hum Sab Baraati, C.I.D. Special Bureau, F.I.R, Agadam Bagadam Tigadam, Saheb Biwi Aur TV, etc.