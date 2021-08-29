Advertisement

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is creating noise for more than just stunts. This season, fans are loving the friendship between contestants. Be it Varun Sood and Anushka Sen or Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari, aren’t they all BFF goals? But the one currently grabbing eyeballs are Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul. Read on to know why!

We’ve previously heard on Khatron Ke Khiladi that Sana calls Vishal “shona baabu.” Even Rohit Shetty was seen teasing them over the same. The duo are rumoured to be dating, but claim that they’re only good friends. Cut to last night, where there were discussions of marriage with the paps!

Last night, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul were seen enjoying a dinner date. When they came out of the restaurant to head back home, a paparazzi asked them, “Shaadi kab ho rahi hai? (When are you both getting married?)

To this, Vishal Aditya Singh was soon to respond, “Shaadi thodi hogi? Nikaah hogi. Ladki toh dekho, paagal ho kya yaar (It will be a ‘nikaah’, look at the girl).” Sana Makbul was surprised and looked at her Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestant with her eyes wide open. She eventually laughed it off and said, “Mujhe bhi nahi pata ye kab hua.”

Meanwhile, Vishal has been also receiving backlash over recreating the infamous pan scene from Bigg Boss. The original controversy involved his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli hitting him on the b*tt with a frying pan in anger.

He also recently opened up about the incident and said it was the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 makers who made him recreate the scene.

Madhurima Tuli had slammed Colors for bringing up the issue again and again. She also revealed how it was affected her mother, physically and emotionally!

