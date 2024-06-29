Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a renowned celebrity astrologer, has often successfully predicted the events in the lives of several celebrities. In an exclusive piece for Koimoi, he has now shared some insights into the life of the recently married Munawar Faruqui.

Big Boss 17 fame Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines for a while now due to his second marriage to Mehzabeen Coatwala in a secret ceremony. Only a few relatives and close friends showed up for their Nikah ceremony on May 26. Mehzabeen and Munawar met at work and fell in love, deciding to take the plunge and settle together.

Mehzabeen Coatwala is a makeup artist who has worked with several well-known celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, R Madhavan, and Aamir Ali. Her work is distributed across India and even worldwide, in the Middle East. She has a ten-year-old daughter from her first marriage.

Munawar Faruqui was previously married to Jasmine and has a six-year-old son, Mikael, from his first marriage. In Big Boss 17, he discussed his family and even claimed that his marriage with Jasmine lasted three years before they split up in 2020. Munawar’s son also lives with him.

As per Guruji, Munawar’s marriage to Mehzabeen could face obstacles in the future. The date that they chose to tie the knot was, astrologically speaking, not a very auspicious one in terms of a destined marriage. Guruji believes that if the couple falls in love and decides to settle down, both will be mature and respectful toward each other. However, the stars do not signal toward a futuristic bond. The marriage could reach its peak in a few years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehzabeen coatwala faruqui (@mehzabeen.coatwala_)

Guruji also suggests that Munawar Faruqui will need to be focused on his career, as he could face ups and downs in the coming years. Mehzabeen, too, will need to prioritize her career. Loyalty issues, dishonesty, and ego clashes could disrupt the relationship. There could also be chances of a third person acting as a catalyst.

Unfortunately, the journey may not be very smooth, although the couple will try to put in their utmost efforts in making the marriage. Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala might not be in a similar state of mind, and problems could start arising in some time. However, Guruji advises them to stand by one another and wishes them a prosperous marriage.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Ghanshyam Nayak’s Salary Growth: Thunderous 272627% Hike For Our Beloved Natu Kaka, Guess His Shocking First Salary?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News